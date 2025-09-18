Scientists train AI model to predict future illnesses

PARIS: Scientists said Wednesday that they had created an AI model able to predict medical diagnoses years in advance, building on the same technology behind consumer chatbots like ChatGPT.

Based on a patient’s case history, the Delphi-2M AI “predicts the rates of more than 1,000 diseases” years into the future, the team from British, Danish, German and Swiss institutions wrote in a paper published in the journal Nature.

Researchers trained the model on data from Britain’s UK Biobank — a large-scale biomedical research database with details on about half a million participants.