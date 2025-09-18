No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD), an economic think tank and former caretaker federal minister, Gohar Ejaz presented a comprehensive roadmap for Pakistan’s economic revival, stressing that sustainable growth cannot be achieved through new borrowing or rescheduling of old debts.

Talking about the plan, Ejaz said that loans only provide temporary relief and cannot serve as a foundation for long-term prosperity. “Borrowing is like putting an economy in the ICU on ventilator support. It does not cure the underlying illness,” he remarked.

Pakistan’s Rs7.2trn annual debt burden should finance growth-generating activities, says think tank

He emphasized that true economic success lies in boosting trade, investment, and industrial activity, which are the real engines of growth. Ejaz expressed confidence that Pakistan has the potential to become the fifth largest economy in the world, pointing out that the country already ranks fifth globally in terms of population size.

“To achieve prosperity, Pakistan must create a business-friendly environment and provide its industries with a level playing field, comparable to regional competitors,” he noted.

Ejaz urged policymakers to prioritize reforms that allow trade, industry, and investment to flourish, saying that only then could Pakistan secure sustainable growth and economic well-being.