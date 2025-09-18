BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was told that the super tax under Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance could only be imposed on a person’s income under the Normal Tax Regime, or on a person’s earning capacity as determined under the Final Tax Regime – but not both.

A five-judge larger Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, on Wednesday heard the appeals of the Federal Board of Revenue and the industries against the judgments of the Sindh, Lahore, and Islamabad High Courts regarding the levy of Super Tax under Section 4C.

At the onset of the proceedings, senior advocate Rashid Anwer, appearing on behalf of the taxpayers, argued by tracing the history of the Presumptive/Final Tax Regime. He explained that under the Income Tax Ordinance, there is a Final Tax Regime and a Normal Tax Regime (there is also a Minimum Tax Regime, which, for the present arguments, was not relevant).

Super Tax levied under Section 4C: SC hears appeals against judgements of Sindh, Lahore and Islamabad HCs

He further said that under the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, taxes can be imposed either on income (under Entry 47 of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution) or on earning capacity (under Entry 52 of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution), but not both, adding the reason for the same is that Entry 52 expressly bars taxes to be imposed under both Entry 52 and Entry 47.

The taxpayers’ counsel submitted that in the Elahi Cotton case, the Supreme Court has held that taxes imposed under the Final Tax Regime are taxes on the earning capacity of a person. He said; “Therefore, the Super Tax under Section 4C could only be imposed on a person’s income under the Normal Tax Regime, or, in the alternate, on a person’s earning capacity as determined under the Final Tax Regime – but not both.”

He reminded the Court that during the proceedings on Section 4B, the Additional Attorney General had conceded that the Super Tax, imposed under Section 4B (an older Super Tax, which is similarly worded to the newer Super Tax under Section 4C), was a tax on income under Entry 47 of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution.

Earlier, he stated that the Super Tax was introduced in 2022 and imposed on individuals and companies earning an income upwards of Rs150 million. He further said that under this provision, tax was imposed on a person’s income (which comprised of profit on debt, dividend, capital gains, taxable income, imputed income and so on).

Anwer, while concluding his arguments stated that due to enhanced taxes on individuals and companies in Pakistan many of whom have left, or have been looking to invest overseas.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday (Sept 18).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC Taxes Super Tax tax cases tax regime final tax regime SC constitutional bench Normal Tax Regime

Comments

200 characters

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories