Malaysian HC inaugurates CT scan at KGH

Press Release Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Malaysia stands with Pakistan in times of natural disasters and every difficult time. These views were expressed by the Malaysian High Commissioner, His Excellency Dato’ Muhammad Azhar bin Mazlan, while inaugurating CT Scan Services at Kharadar General Hospital (KGH), a renowned medical institution in Karachi.

He said that Pakistan is full of compassionate and charitable people. And such humanitarian and charitable people are the best asset of the nation and country.

He paid tribute to the President of Kharadar General Hospital and renowned industrialist Muhammad Bashir JanMuhammad for his extraordinary services and said that dedicating his life for the betterment of humanity is an important aspect of his personality.

On this occasion, the President of the hospital Muhammad Bashir JanMuhammad thanked the distinguished guest and said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and it is the moral responsibility of the business community to play its role in solving the long-standing problems of this city. He said that Kharadar General Hospital is an important centre for providing quality medical and professional education services to the underprivileged population of the area.

On this occasion, Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad appreciated the quality facilities of Kharadar General Hospital and the School of Nursing and said that such facilities are no less than a blessing in a low-income area. On this occasion, DIG Traffic Karachi, Pir Muhammad Shah said that Kharadar General Hospital is a shining example for developing countries where quality medical services, medical education and training and research are being carried out at highly subsidized rates.

On this occasion, the President of the hospital, Muhammad Bashir JanMuhammad, presented shields to the distinguished guests, Malaysian High Commissioner Dato Muhammad Azhar Mazlan, Consul General Hermin Hardynata Ahmad, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, Sadaf Ali Cassim, Mahnoor Nadeem and Muhammad Hasan Yahya.

