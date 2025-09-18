Markets Print 2025-09-18
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.01 282.55 AED 77.19 77.95
EURO 334.05 337.01 SAR 75.25 75.89
GBP 385.05 388.37 INTERBANK 281.55 281.65
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
