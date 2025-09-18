Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Swan Lake Disc Paistan Nationa 15-09-2025 Crude Oil Ship OP-3 Nabe Disc Alpine Marine 15-09-2025 Atropos Mogas Services B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025 Ethanol Company B-8/B-9 Clesius Dis/Load Oceansea 15-09-2025 Emmen Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025 Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025 Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-25/B-24 Whiteland Dis/ Universal Shipp 15-09-2025 General Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-3 Cosco Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 16-09-2025 Glory Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Swan Lake 17-09-2025 Disc Paistan National Ship Crude Oil Cosco Glory 17-09-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping Line Pak Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Lucky Chem 17-09-2025 D/1200 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Nara 17-09-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Cosco 17-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping New York Line Pak HemmaBhum 17-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Kmtc Manila 17-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Belita 17-09-2025 D/L Container Bulk Shipping Agencies Grande Florida 17-09-2025 D/109 Buses Sharaf Shipping Agency X-Press 18-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sip Cassiopeia Agy Pak One 18-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Recommendation Express Pak Hui Fa 18-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Msc 18-09-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Veracruz V Pakistan Ramhan 18-09-2025 D/9 Package MacKinon.MacKenzie & Coof Pak Xing Ning Hal 18-09-2025 D/34820 Seahawks General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Glovis Solar 17-09-2025 Car Carrier - Whiteland 17-09-2025 Car Carrier - Celsius Emmen 17-09-2025 Container - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025 Minh Sea Ser MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025 Arrow Shipping MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025 Bulker ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL AN-61 LPG Universal 16th, 2025 ShippSept ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Icarius Coal Ocean World Sept 17th, 2025 Capoeira Mogas Trans Marine -do- Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do- GFS Juno Container GAC -do- EXPECTED Departures AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp Sept 17th, 2025 Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- Shanghai Bulker Coal GSA -do- Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Sept 17th, 2025 Seed Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do- DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind -do- Nikos-N Coal Burjorjee -do- Kiran Australia Coal Bulk Shipp -do- Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 17th, 2025 Hua Chuang Container CMA CGM PAK -do- =============================================================================

