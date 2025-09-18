KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Swan Lake Disc Paistan Nationa 15-09-2025
Crude Oil Ship
OP-3 Nabe Disc Alpine Marine 15-09-2025
Atropos Mogas Services
B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025
Ethanol Company
B-8/B-9 Clesius Dis/Load Oceansea 15-09-2025
Emmen Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025
Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping
B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-25/B-24 Whiteland Dis/ Universal Shipp 15-09-2025
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-3 Cosco Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 16-09-2025
Glory Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake 17-09-2025 Disc Paistan National
Ship
Crude Oil
Cosco Glory 17-09-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Lucky Chem 17-09-2025 D/1200 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company
Nara 17-09-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Cosco 17-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
New York Line Pak
HemmaBhum 17-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Kmtc Manila 17-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Belita 17-09-2025 D/L Container Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Grande Florida 17-09-2025 D/109 Buses Sharaf Shipping
Agency
X-Press 18-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sip
Cassiopeia Agy Pak
One 18-09-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Recommendation Express Pak
Hui Fa 18-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Msc 18-09-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Veracruz V Pakistan
Ramhan 18-09-2025 D/9 Package MacKinon.MacKenzie
& Coof Pak
Xing Ning Hal 18-09-2025 D/34820 Seahawks
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Glovis Solar 17-09-2025 Car Carrier -
Whiteland 17-09-2025 Car Carrier -
Celsius
Emmen 17-09-2025 Container -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025
Minh Sea Ser
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025
Arrow Shipping
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025
Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025
Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL AN-61 LPG Universal 16th, 2025
ShippSept
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Icarius Coal Ocean World Sept 17th, 2025
Capoeira Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do-
GFS Juno Container GAC -do-
EXPECTED Departures
AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp Sept 17th, 2025
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
Shanghai
Bulker Coal GSA -do-
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Sept 17th, 2025
Seed
Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do-
DS Ocean Chemicals East Wind -do-
Nikos-N Coal Burjorjee -do-
Kiran
Australia Coal Bulk Shipp -do-
Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 17th, 2025
Hua Chuang Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments