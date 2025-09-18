BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Swan Lake      Disc           Paistan Nationa    15-09-2025
                                 Crude Oil      Ship
OP-3              Nabe           Disc           Alpine Marine      15-09-2025
                  Atropos        Mogas          Services
B-1               Wan He         Load           Eastwind Ship      13-09-2025
                                 Ethanol        Company
B-8/B-9           Clesius        Dis/Load       Oceansea           15-09-2025
                  Emmen          Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Jacob          Load           Gearbulk           15-09-2025
                  Oidendorff     Clinkers       Shipping
B-16/B-17         Legend         Disc           Seatrade           15-09-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-25/B-24         Whiteland      Dis/           Universal Shipp    15-09-2025
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-3            Cosco          Dis./Load      Cosco Shipping     16-09-2025
                  Glory          Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake         17-09-2025     Disc                        Paistan National
                                                                         Ship
                                 Crude Oil
Cosco Glory       17-09-2025     Dis/Load                      Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Lucky Chem        17-09-2025     D/1200 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Nara              17-09-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Cosco             17-09-2025     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
New York                                                             Line Pak
HemmaBhum         17-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Kmtc Manila       17-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Belita            17-09-2025     D/L Container                  Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Grande Florida    17-09-2025     D/109 Buses                  Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
X-Press           18-09-2025     D/L Container            X-Press Feeders Sip
Cassiopeia                                                            Agy Pak
One               18-09-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Recommendation                                                    Express Pak
Hui Fa            18-09-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
Msc               18-09-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Veracruz V                                                           Pakistan
Ramhan            18-09-2025     D/9 Package               MacKinon.MacKenzie
                                                                   & Coof Pak
Xing Ning Hal     18-09-2025     D/34820                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Glovis Solar      17-09-2025     Car Carrier                                -
Whiteland         17-09-2025     Car Carrier                                -
Celsius
Emmen             17-09-2025     Container                                  -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              PH Giang       Iron ORE       Crystal       Sept 16th, 2025
                  Minh                          Sea Ser
MW-2              African        Cement         Bulk           Sept 9th, 2025
                  Arrow                         Shipping
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Shanghai       Coal           GSA           Sept 13th, 2025
                  Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Saga           Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Santosa-66     Fertilizer     Ocean          Sept 9th, 2025
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              AN-61          LPG            Universal          16th, 2025
                                                ShippSept
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Icarius           Coal           Ocean World                  Sept 17th, 2025
Capoeira          Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
GFS Juno          Container      GAC                                     -do-
EXPECTED Departures
AN-61             LPG            Universal Shipp              Sept 17th, 2025
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Shanghai
Bulker            Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Giovanni Topic    Soya Bean      Ocean Service                Sept 17th, 2025
                  Seed
Gianna            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
DS Ocean          Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Nikos-N           Coal           Burjorjee                               -do-
Kiran
Australia         Coal           Bulk Shipp                              -do-
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Nord Agano        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Falmouth Bay      Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          Sept 17th, 2025
Hua Chuang        Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Shipping IntelligenceShipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories