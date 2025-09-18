BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-09-18

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                156,177.82
High:                     157,196.59
Low:                      155,960.36
Net Change:                     3.12
Volume (000):                367,852
Value (000):              28,379,867
Makt Cap (000)         4,628,902,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,214.07
NET CH                    (+) 207.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,353.21
NET CH                     (+) 85.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 45,077.17
NET CH                     (-) 60.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,582.23
NET CH                    (-) 279.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,563.75
NET CH                     (-) 86.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,568.53
NET CH                     (+) 71.91
------------------------------------
As on:             17-September-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

