Markets Print 2025-09-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,177.82
High: 157,196.59
Low: 155,960.36
Net Change: 3.12
Volume (000): 367,852
Value (000): 28,379,867
Makt Cap (000) 4,628,902,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,214.07
NET CH (+) 207.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,353.21
NET CH (+) 85.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,077.17
NET CH (-) 60.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,582.23
NET CH (-) 279.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,563.75
NET CH (-) 86.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,568.53
NET CH (+) 71.91
------------------------------------
As on: 17-September-2025
====================================
