KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,177.82 High: 157,196.59 Low: 155,960.36 Net Change: 3.12 Volume (000): 367,852 Value (000): 28,379,867 Makt Cap (000) 4,628,902,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,214.07 NET CH (+) 207.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,353.21 NET CH (+) 85.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,077.17 NET CH (-) 60.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,582.23 NET CH (-) 279.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,563.75 NET CH (-) 86.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,568.53 NET CH (+) 71.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-September-2025 ====================================

