Sep 17, 2025
World

Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since Tuesday

AFP Published 17 Sep, 2025 02:08pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said it has struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since launching a major ground offensive on the Gaza Strip’s main urban hub early on Tuesday.

“Over the past two days, the (Israeli air force) and artillery corps troops struck over 150 terror targets throughout Gaza City in support of the manoeuvring troops in the area,” the military said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Wednesday morning that Israeli air strikes had killed at least 12 Palestinians overnight. The army told AFP it was looking into the reports.

Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since Tuesday

