Pakistan Stock Exchange extends winning streak

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its winning streak on Tuesday, buoyed by investor optimism after the State Bank’s reassuring remarks on the economy despite flood devastation in Eastern Punjab.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 796.43 points, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 156,180.94 points compared with 155,384.51 points in the previous session. The index touched an intraday high of 156,467.92 and a low of 155,781.84 during the day, showing the bullish momentum throughout the session.

BRIndex100 closed at 16,106.44 points, gaining 126.3 points or 0.79 percent, with a turnover of 1,141.57 million shares. BRIndex30 finished at 50,435.27 points, rising 737.72 points or 1.48 percent on a volume of 733.80 million shares.

Topline Securities said that bulls remained firmly in control, supported by positive sentiment following the State Bank’s latest remarks on the flood situation. It noted that while the crisis continues to unfold, its severity is markedly lower than in previous years, with the economy showing greater resilience. Topline added that normalization of the MTS rate to 14.95 percent further comforted leveraged players, boosting market liquidity.

On the movers’ board, MEBL, TRG, HUBC, and OGDC collectively contributed 403 points to the index’s gains, while profit-taking in FFC, MCB, AKBL, and BAFL shaved off 172 points, partially offsetting the advance.

Trading activity remained robust, as volumes on the ready counter rose to 1.356 billion shares compared with 857.6 million shares a day earlier. The traded value also jumped to Rs 43.27 billion from Rs 32.72 billion previously.

Market capitalization increased sharply to Rs 18.38 trillion from Rs 18.27 trillion adding Rs107 billion in the market’s wealth.

WorldCall Telecom led the volumes chart with 125.67 million shares, closing higher at Rs 1.66. Bank of Punjab followed with 112.34 million shares, ending at Rs 19.74. Other major volume leaders included Pak International Bulk Terminal with 77.87 million shares and 1st. Capital Securities with 71.88 million shares.

Among individual performers, Khyber Textile Mills recorded the steepest gain, rising Rs 202.24 to close at Rs 2,224.59, while Siemens Pakistan Engineering advanced Rs 65.91 to settle at Rs 1,645.58. On the flip side, PIA Holding Company (B) suffered the sharpest decline, losing Rs 340 to close at Rs 25,000, followed by S.S. Oil Mills, which dropped Rs 46.15 to Rs 550.90.

The market breadth remained positive, with 280 advancers against 178 decliners, while 25 remained unchanged out of 483 total traded scrips. In the futures market, 227 issues closed higher, 90 declined, and five were unchanged.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,006.23, up 173.87 points or 0.7 percent, with a turnover of 3.35 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended at 13,267.33, rising 23.7 points or 0.18 percent on 97.13 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 45,138.12, gaining 177.89 points or 0.4 percent, with 131.46 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index climbed 309.8 points or 1.21 percent to 25,862.06, on 44.85 million shares.

Meanwhile, the BR Oil and Gas Index stood at 13,650.69, advancing 141.84 points or 1.05 percent with a turnover of 38.29 million shares. The BR Technology & Communication Index gained 54.56 points or 1.59 percent to close at 3,496.62, with robust volume of 292.78 million shares.

Analysts highlighted strong buying interest in the Energy sector ahead of the expected Circular Debt signing ceremony on September 17, with OGDC, PPL, and PSO drawing aggressive investor participation.

