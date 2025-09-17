BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Hamza Habib Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector showed a growth of almost 9 percent in July of the 2025-26 fiscal year on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, mainly on the back of the robust performance of the textile sector.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, LSM registered a growth of 8.99 percent in July on a year-on-year basis and2.60 percent on a month-on-month basis.

The main contributors towards overall growth are food (0.89), beverages (-0.39), garments (3.80), paper & board (0.36), petroleum products (1.01), chemical (-0.24), automobiles (1.33), non-metallic mineral products (0.96), and furniture (0.91).

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

The sectors that showed double-digit growth in July of the 2025-26 fiscal year on a YoY basis are wearing apparel24.8 percent, paper & board 15 percent, coke & petroleum products 13.2 percent, rubber products 17.3 percent, non-metallic mineral products 16.5 percent, automobiles 57.80 percent, transport equipment 45.8 percent, furniture 86.8 percent, and football manufacturing33.7 percent.

The sectors showing decline during July compared to the corresponding period of FY 2024-25 include beverages 6.19 percent, wood products 2.24 percent, chemicals including fertilisers 1.60 percent, iron and steel products 3.69 percent, fabric metal 3.55 percent, and machinery and equipment 22.8 percent.

In July of the current financial year, the textile sector exports increased by an impressive 32 percent to $1.68 billion, and as a result, these exports boosted the performance of the large-scale manufacturing sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

textile PBS Exports textile exports textile sector LSM Large Scale Manufacturing LSM sector

Comments

200 characters

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories