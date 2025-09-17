Pakistan, Malaysia exploring opportunities to boost trade

KARACHI: Pakistan and Malaysia are exploring opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, with a particular focus on the oleo chemicals and manufacturing sectors.

In this regards Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Islamabad visited a plant of its Gamalux Oleo chemicals, a member of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association at Port Qasim on Monday. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, along with other representatives, accompanied the High Commissioner during the visit.

This visit highlights Malaysia-Pakistan economic co-operation & future collaboration in the Oleo chemicals Sector of Pakistan. During the visit, Malaysian Ambassador was briefed on the company’s modern production facilities, sustainability initiatives and contributions to Pakistan’s industrial development.

The official visit also underscored the shared vision of Malaysia and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, with a particular focus on the oleo chemicals and manufacturing sectors.

Former Chairman of the Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association and CEO/Managing Director of Gamalux Group, Usman Ahmed, appreciated the efforts of His Excellency Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan in promoting bilateral trade. He noted that the visit reflects the significance of Malaysia–Pakistan economic cooperation and opens new avenues for industrial partnerships and sustainable growth.

