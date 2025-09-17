BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
CDA chief, CC Islamabad visit T-Chowk Flyover project site

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday reaffirmed that the under-construction T-Chowk Flyover will offer signal-free travel for commuters of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and travellers from Lahore and Punjab, marking a major milestone in easing traffic congestion at one of the busiest entry points to the capital.

During a detailed visit to the project site, Randhawa reviewed the ongoing 24/7 construction activities and was briefed by the Project Director, consultants, and engineers. Accompanied by Member Engineering Nafasat Raza and Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafeez, the chairman closely inspected the pace and quality of work.

Officials informed the Chairman that 12 piles of the flyover have been completed, with work on the 13th pile underway. Additionally, girder casting has commenced, and simultaneous development is ongoing across multiple sections of the site.

A critical component of the project — the relocation of utility services — is also being expedited. Randhawa instructed that this process be completed safely and at the earliest, to avoid any delays.

Emphasizing the need for strict adherence to deadlines and quality standards, the Chairman directed all consultants and engineers to maintain high-level execution and ensure timely completion. He added that the T-Chowk Flyover will not only ease local traffic congestion but also benefit intercity travellers, solidifying its role as a key infrastructure upgrade for the region.

“This project is not just a road — it’s a solution to years of traffic bottlenecks. We must remove all obstacles and keep construction moving round-the-clock,” Randhawa said during the visit.

The flyover, once completed, is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve traffic flow between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, enhancing connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

