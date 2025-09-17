PARTLY FACETIOUS: Rubio nursing ambitions to become US President?

“So while the Arabic and Muslim countries were condemning Israeli attacks, Marco Rubio was in Tel Aviv reaffirming US’ unflinching support for whatever Israel decides to do.”

“Israel increased bombardment while Rubio was there.”

“I read somewhere that Rubio has the ambition to stand for presidential elections and that a Miriam Adelson contributed over a 100 million dollars to President Trump’s election campaign in return for unstinting US support for whatever Israel decides to do as well as appointing Marco Rubio as Secretary of State – a step towards Rubio’s bid for the presidency.”

“How many secretaries of state have become presidents? I can’t think of any.”

“Thomas Jefferson was one. I reckon there were less than five secretaries of state who made a successful bid for the presidency, though there were around 10 aspirants…”

“Any this century?”

“Hillary, referred to as crooked Hillary by Trump.”

“But you know if Rubio makes a bid for the presidency he will come with two negatives – one that the under 40s in his own party these days are no longer Israel Firsters and his opponent has to merely show pictures of Gaza as he stood smiling with Netanyahu to lose Republican voters and second he is a third wheel — Witkoff is the front wheel.”

“OK, so if Rubio is the third wheel on a car, a fancy car…”

“How fancy? A Mercedes or a BMW?”

“These are German cars and if you recall Germany has reached the golden era of deindustrialization and…”

“That happens if you blow up Nordstream that provided you with cheap Russian gas…”

“OK, OK, so going back to Dar sahib I reckon he is a third wheel on a bike.”

“A motorbike or a bicycle?”

“Would it matter?”

“I guess not as long as the biker has multiple portfolios.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

