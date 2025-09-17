BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Rubio nursing ambitions to become US President?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

“So while the Arabic and Muslim countries were condemning Israeli attacks, Marco Rubio was in Tel Aviv reaffirming US’ unflinching support for whatever Israel decides to do.”

“Israel increased bombardment while Rubio was there.”

“I read somewhere that Rubio has the ambition to stand for presidential elections and that a Miriam Adelson contributed over a 100 million dollars to President Trump’s election campaign in return for unstinting US support for whatever Israel decides to do as well as appointing Marco Rubio as Secretary of State – a step towards Rubio’s bid for the presidency.”

“How many secretaries of state have become presidents? I can’t think of any.”

“Thomas Jefferson was one. I reckon there were less than five secretaries of state who made a successful bid for the presidency, though there were around 10 aspirants…”

“Any this century?”

“Hillary, referred to as crooked Hillary by Trump.”

“But you know if Rubio makes a bid for the presidency he will come with two negatives – one that the under 40s in his own party these days are no longer Israel Firsters and his opponent has to merely show pictures of Gaza as he stood smiling with Netanyahu to lose Republican voters and second he is a third wheel — Witkoff is the front wheel.”

“OK, so if Rubio is the third wheel on a car, a fancy car…”

“How fancy? A Mercedes or a BMW?”

“These are German cars and if you recall Germany has reached the golden era of deindustrialization and…”

“That happens if you blow up Nordstream that provided you with cheap Russian gas…”

“OK, OK, so going back to Dar sahib I reckon he is a third wheel on a bike.”

“A motorbike or a bicycle?”

“Would it matter?”

“I guess not as long as the biker has multiple portfolios.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Rubio nursing ambitions to become US President?

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories