Citibank launches transformative AI tools in Pakistan

KARACHI: Citibank announced the deployment of its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools across its operations in Pakistan and across Middle East and Africa (MEA), marking a significant step in the bank’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Citi’s proprietary AI capabilities are now accessible to approximately 175,000 employees globally, spanning 80 jurisdictions. This expansive rollout includes a strong focus on the Middle East and Africa region, where the tools are available in more than 20 jurisdictions. This broad deployment demonstrates Citi’s commitment to empowering its workforce with cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency and enhance service delivery on a global scale.

The suite of AI tools is designed to enhance employee productivity and operational efficiency across various functions within the bank. By leveraging advanced AI, employees can streamline complex tasks, automate routine processes, and gain deeper insights from vast datasets, freeing up valuable time to focus on strategic initiatives and higher-value activities.

Furthermore, these tools are set to revolutionize client service by enabling faster, more personalized, and more effective interactions, ultimately improving the overall client experience.

