Trade, industry & investment cooperation: FPCCI hosts consultative meeting with HC Malaysia, other diplomats

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has informed that the apex body has hosted a high-profile, interactive and consultative meeting with Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan, aimed at fostering trade, industry and investment cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

President FPCCI mentioned that High Commissioner of Malaysia and his team of senior diplomats have assured their support in correcting Pakistan’s bilateral trade deficit with Malaysia through facilitating Pakistani exporters and enhancing market access.

Atif Ikram Sheikh apprised that the meeting was attended by prominent business leaders, FPCCI members and stakeholders; and, provided a dynamic platform to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation – leveraging the Pakistan–Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and facilitating collaboration in key sectors of the economy such as IT, agriculture, edible oil, textiles and renewable energy.

Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan, shared insightful remarks – reaffirming Malaysia’s interest in strengthening economic partnerships with Pakistan.

He highlighted Malaysia’s expertise in Islamic finance, palm oil, food processing, tourism and technology as areas ripe for collaboration; urging Pakistani businesses to leverage Malaysia as a gateway to ASEAN markets.

Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan added that he invites Pakistani businessmen from the platform of FPCCI to consider Malaysia as a serious business destination on the back of dynamic economy; favourable policies for investors & entrepreneurs and facilitation in establishing businesses.

Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, also accompanied the Malaysian delegation along with other senior diplomats.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, highlighted the importance of expanding Pakistan’s exports to Malaysia – which currently contribute significantly in trade with ASEAN nations. He underscored FPCCI’s commitment to facilitating joint ventures and addressing trade barriers to enhance bilateral trade with Malaysia.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon added that bilateral trade has been showing increasing trend; but, Pakistan is facing bilateral trade deficit of USD445 million as our exports are USD515 million and our imports from Malaysia are worth USD960 million.

Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman of Pakistan– Malaysia Business Council (PMBC) of FPCCI, delivered a warm welcome address, emphasizing the potential for deepened economic ties.

“Malaysia is a strategic partner for Pakistan and this meeting is a critical step toward unlocking opportunities in technology, halal trade and sustainable development,” Janmohammed stated – drawing on his extensive experience in fostering Pakistan-Malaysia business relations.

The session concluded with a robust discussion on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation; where attendees explored strategies to boost trade, streamline business visas and promote joint initiatives in high-growth sectors like Edible Oil, AgriTech, FinTech and IT.

