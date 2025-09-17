Trump thanks Modi for support in ending Ukraine war in ‘wonderful’ call

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday Tuesday and thanked him for efforts to help stop Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, describing the call as “wonderful” and praising India’s leader for doing a “tremendous job.”

Modi, posting on X, thanked Trump for his greetings, said he was determined to take bilateral ties to “new heights” and supports Trump’s efforts towards a “peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”