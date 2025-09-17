Markets Print 2025-09-17
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 282.03 282.55 AED 77.23 78.07
EURO 332.35 335.77 SAR 75.31 75.97
GBP 385.10 388.40 INTERBANK 281.55 281.65
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
