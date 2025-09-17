Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine Sept 13th, 2025 MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025 Arrow Shipping MW-4 Icarius Coal Ocean Sept 12th, 2025 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025 Bulker ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Albert-P Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Capoeira Mogas Trans Sept 15th, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Sept 15th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Maya Gas LPG M Sept 15th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Albert-P Container GAC Sept 16th, 2025 Maya Gas LPG M International -do- Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine -do- Icarius Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025 Minh Sea Ser Giovanni Topic Soya Ocean Service -do- Bean Seed GFS Juno Container GAC -do- Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do- Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp Sept 16th, 2025 Kiran Australia Coal Bulk Shipp -do- =============================================================================

