KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine Sept 13th, 2025
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025
Arrow Shipping
MW-4 Icarius Coal Ocean Sept 12th, 2025
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025
Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Albert-P Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Capoeira Mogas Trans Sept 15th, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Sept 9th, 2025
Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Sept 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Maya Gas LPG M Sept 15th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Albert-P Container GAC Sept 16th, 2025
Maya Gas LPG M International -do-
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine -do-
Icarius Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
PH Giang Iron ORE Crystal Sept 16th, 2025
Minh Sea Ser
Giovanni Topic Soya Ocean Service -do-
Bean Seed
GFS Juno Container GAC -do-
Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do-
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp Sept 16th, 2025
Kiran Australia Coal Bulk Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments