KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,180.94 High: 156,467.92 Low: 155,781.84 Net Change: 796.43 Volume (000): 423,573 Value (000): 27,833,447 Makt Cap (000) 4,631,890,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,006.23 NET CH (+) 173.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,267.33 NET CH (+) 23.70 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,138.12 NET CH (+) 177.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,862.06 NET CH (+) 309.8 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,650.69 NET CH (+) 141.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,496.62 NET CH (+) 54.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-September-2025 ====================================

