BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,180.94
High: 156,467.92
Low: 155,781.84
Net Change: 796.43
Volume (000): 423,573
Value (000): 27,833,447
Makt Cap (000) 4,631,890,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,006.23
NET CH (+) 173.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,267.33
NET CH (+) 23.70
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,138.12
NET CH (+) 177.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,862.06
NET CH (+) 309.8
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,650.69
NET CH (+) 141.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,496.62
NET CH (+) 54.56
------------------------------------
As on: 16-September-2025
====================================
