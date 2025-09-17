BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-17

China and HK stocks end flat

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares were largely flat in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors grappled with uncertainty over the future of US-China relations.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index pared early losses to end 0.04 percent higher at 3,861.86 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index weakened 0.2 percent.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent at 26,438.51, while the tech index added 0.6 percent.

Sentiment was cautious as investors weighed uncertainties around US-China trade talks. Officials from both countries said on Monday that they have reached a framework deal on TikTok pending confirmation in a Friday call between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

That follows China’s accusation that Nvidia violated the country’s anti-monopoly law on Monday, the latest escalation in its trade war with the United States.

“Stock indexes are likely to remain range-bound in the short term” as markets focus on US-China trade talks and the Fed’s meeting later this week, Nanhua Futures analysts said in a note to clients.

However, downside risks should be limited, they added, citing strong global market performance boosting risk appetite and continued loose liquidity conditions.

“US-China talks reduce near-term geopolitical risk but do not address structural growth challenges,” Gary Tan, portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Policy and liquidity should continue to provide near-term support to the market, but structural challenges persist, and the firm maintains its underweight position on China, he added.

Weighing on the onshore markets, the rare-earths sector index weakened 1.1 percent on Tuesday. The financial sector sub-index dropped 0.9 percent and the insurance sector slipped 1.2 percent.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.7 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.3 percent.

China HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China and HK stocks end flat

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories