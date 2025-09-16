BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.98%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.25%)
DCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 242.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (0.98%)
FCCL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
FFL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.77%)
GCIL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
HUBC 197.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.18%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.53%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.76%)
MLCF 106.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
NBP 183.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.5%)
PAEL 55.79 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.77%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 190.74 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.42%)
PREMA 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
PRL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SNGP 131.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.43%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.59%)
TREET 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.64%)
BR100 16,087 Increased By 107.2 (0.67%)
BR30 50,309 Increased By 614 (1.24%)
KSE100 156,135 Increased By 750.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 47,698 Increased By 231.5 (0.49%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

  • Israel provided full support to India in recent conflict with Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar
BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 02:31pm
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in an interview with Al-Jazeera. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@aljazeeraenglish
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in an interview with Al-Jazeera. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/@aljazeeraenglish

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will respond and will not allow any breach of its territorial integrity, regardless of whether the country involved is the smallest or the largest.

“We have strong army, air force and navy. And we can beat if we are challenged,” the foreign minister emphasised. He made these remarks during an interview with Al-Jazeera.

When asked about the Israeli attack on Qatar and whether Pakistan could be next, the deputy prime minister mentioned that according to our information Israel provided full support to India in recent conflict with Pakistan.

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

He said the world saw the events (of war earlier this year) and all the claims got exposed. The (self-claimed) hegemony is buried, he said, adding that Pakistan was pushed into the war and what we did, was in self-defence.

“Pakistan believes in peace and does not want any destabilisation in the region. Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India,” he said. However, he pointed to credible evidence of the involvement of certain countries in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, stressing that such actions are unacceptable.

FM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to wipe out terrorism. He said Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism. “We have suffered the most, still finger is pointed on Pakistan which is not fair,” he asserted.

Describing the Israeli aggression against Qatar uncalled for, the deputy prime minister said it is unfortunate that the international law, international humanitarian rules and the resolutions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Security Council seem to have no effect on one country.

Qatar, US nearing defence deal after Israel’s attack in Doha, Rubio says

He stressed the need for reforms within the UN system and called for a roadmap along with concrete measures outlining the course of action to be taken if Israel does not halt its aggression.

In the interview, the foreign minister said: “Merely condemning the Israeli attacks is not enough and that a clear course of action must be adopted against it. He added that Israeli provocations make it clear Israel does not want peace, and the world must now take steps to halt Israel’s actions.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

To a query, he said Pakistan’s nuclear weapon was for deterrence against hostile countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar interview with Al Jazeera Israeli attack on Qatar Israel provided full support to India

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Pakistan’s debt path ‘more sustainable’ than headline figures: Ministry of Finance

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs391,000 per tola

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Oil steadies as market weighs Russia supply risk and US rate decision

Read more stories