Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Pakistan and Qatar agreed on Tuesday to remain in close contact in view of the unfolding situation in the region following Israel’s recent attack on the Gulf state.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened in Doha, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff, Syed Asim Munir were also present in the meeting.

UN rights council to debate Israel attack on Qatar today

During their meeting, the PM reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha and reaffirmed all out support and solidarity with Qatar at this critical time.

“The Prime Minister termed Israel’s attack of September 9, a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a serious breach of international law,” the PMO stated.

The premier again emphasized that Pakistan and Qatar’s fraternal ties were historic, longstanding and abiding and “they would grow stronger in the coming days”.

PM Shehbaz stressed that Israel’s aggression in the Middle East must be stopped immediately, and unity within the Ummah was vitally important, in the face of repeated Israeli provocations.

In this regard, he deeply appreciated Qatar’s decision to convene the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

He also recalled that at Qatar’s request, Pakistan had sought an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

His Highness expressed appreciation for the PM’s participation in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit as well as for his visit to Doha.

Last week, violating international laws and territorial integrity, Israel carried out multiple attacks in Qatar, killing five Hamas members, none of them top leaders, as well as a Qatari member of the security forces in his 20s.

This unprovoked military aggression drew condemnation from different countries.