Pakistan, Iran express solidarity with Qatar, urge unity against Israeli aggression

Pakistan and Iran expressed their solidarity and support for Qatar and called for unity among the Muslims in the face of Israeli aggression.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened in Doha.

During their meeting, the PM reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar..

“The Prime Minister stated that the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit had sent a strong and unified message on behalf of the Muslim world that Israel’s aggression could no longer be tolerated,” the PMO said.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its bilateral relations with Iran across all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile,President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong position on the Palestine issue and expressed his desire to continue working closely with the premier “to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations”, added PMO.

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

The two leaders also agreed to continue to remain in contact, in view of the rapidly evolving regional situation.

Following Israel’s attack in Qatar last week, Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha on Monday.

The Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joint session, which brought together nearly 60 countries, sought to take firm action after Israel’s attack on Qatar-hosted Hamas officials as they discussed a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

A joint statement from the summit urged “all States to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people”, including “reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with it, and initiating legal proceedings against it”.