National vaccination campaign launched in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025

HYDERABAD: A national vaccination campaign has been launched in Hyderabad to protect girls and women from the life-threatening disease of cervical cancer. In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Al-Jaleel Premier College, inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi.

On this occasion, MNA Tariq Hussain Shah Jamot, Special Assistant to the Department of Food Abdul Jabbar Khan, DHO Dr Pir Ghulam Hussain, ADC-II Saba Israr, and other officials were also present. An awareness session was also organized for doctors during the ceremony.

Addressing the seminar, Member of the National Assembly Tariq Shah Jamot expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Government for this campaign. He said that the real challenge of this campaign is to create awareness among the rural population. He further stated that in his personal capacity, he is ready to extend help wherever required.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, while addressing the ceremony, said that this is the first time such a campaign is being launched in Pakistan. “Through this seminar, we are creating public awareness about vaccination so that the misconceptions prevailing in society can be removed. The girls most affected by this disease belong to underprivileged communities,” he noted. He appreciated the efforts of DHO Hyderabad and added that the purpose of this campaign is to spread correct information as widely as possible so that women can be protected from this deadly disease.

Dr Ayesha Altaf, in her address, explained that cervical cancer is a “silent cancer” which is often diagnosed at its last stage. She further informed that this vaccination campaign is being initiated in Pakistan with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine is completely safe and, since 2008, has been administered in the UK not only to girls but also to boys.

