Minister inaugurates vaccination drive: ‘Govt committed to protecting young girls from cervical cancer’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday formally inaugurated a 12-day vaccination campaign against cervical cancer.

The campaign will run from 15th to 27th September 2025, covering Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the first phase.

Speaking at the launch, the federal minister said that the government is fully committed to protecting young girls from cervical cancer through preventive measures.

“This vaccination drive for girls aged 9 to 14 years is an important step towards safeguarding their future health,” he stated.

Appealing directly to parents, the minister said, “I urge all parents to ensure their daughters and sisters are vaccinated. Sadly, there is false propaganda being spread about this vaccine which has no basis in reality. Do not fall prey to negative campaigns. This vaccine is safe, effective, and essential for protecting our girls.”

He added that ensuring a healthier future for daughters is a shared responsibility, “Every mother should prioritize her daughter’s health and life. Our duty is to raise awareness, and we are fully committed to it.”

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the minister revealed that in Pakistan, around 5,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and over 3,000 die from it. “This is a critical health concern, and timely vaccination is the only solution to prevention,” he stressed.

To facilitate families, the Minister announced that citizens can call FDI’s toll free Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 to request a vaccination team at home. During his address, the Minister also touched upon other pressing public health challenges. He expressed concern that Pakistan remains the only country where polio has not yet been eradicated, with an estimated 64,000 families refusing polio drops each year. He further pointed out that nearly 11,000 women die annually during childbirth, reflecting the urgent need for stronger maternal healthcare interventions.

Minister Kamal underlined that building hospitals alone cannot solve Pakistan’s health challenges. He noted that 68 percent of diseases in the country stem from contaminated water, urging for concrete plans to improve sewage treatment systems. He also emphasised that while the government is taking robust measures against dengue, the public must adopt preventive practices to minimize risks.

Concluding his remarks, the Federal Health Minister once again appealed to parents and communities to actively participate in the campaign. “Support the HPV vaccination drive, spread the word, and protect our daughters from cervical cancer. Together, we can ensure a healthier future for Pakistan.”

“In Pakistan, we lose 8 women every day due to cervical cancer. WHO is proud to work with Pakistan, and partners like Gavi and UNICEF, to protect 13 million of girls from cervical cancer by introducing the human papillomavirus vaccine this September, and to protect over 17 million by 2027. The HPV vaccine, prequalified by WHO, is a safe, science-based and effective protection against cervical cancer, with a long history of saving lives in over 150 countries, including Muslim countries. Providing this vaccine is investing in a healthier future for every girl, for their future families, and for the entire nation,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

“A single dose of the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer. Yet every two minutes, a woman loses her life to this disease, including thousands in Pakistan each year,” said Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

He further added, “Thanks to the leadership of the Government of Pakistan and the commitment of our partners, we now have the chance to reshape the future of women’s health in the country, giving millions of girls the power to protect their lives and pursue their dreams.”

“Today marks a historic step for Pakistan’s girls and young women. The HPV vaccine can protect millions of women of tomorrow from a preventable and life-threatening disease by vaccinating the girls of today and giving them the chance to grow, learn, and thrive without the fear of cervical cancer. UNICEF is proud to work with the Government of Pakistan alongside our partners WHO and Gavi for the health of future generations,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

