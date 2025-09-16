Standing committee proposes extension of MDCAT 2026 exam date

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) has proposed for extending the MDCAT 2026 examination date on humanitarian grounds, citing the difficulties faced by students due to floods and the forecast of a fresh spell of rains from 16 September 2025.

The Committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani here on Monday.

The Committee reviewed follow-up on its earlier recommendations regarding the registration of foreign students for the National Registration Examination (NRE). The Minister for NHSR&C informed the Committee that the PMDC had held detailed deliberations on the matter and decided that no provisional licenses would be granted to foreign students. However, as a one-time exception, students from institutions registered prior to the enactment of the PMDC Act would be allowed to appear in the upcoming NRE, scheduled for November 2025.

The PMDC further informed that the examination portal would open one month prior to the scheduled date. The Committee also discussed the proposal for extending the MDCAT 2026 examination date on humanitarian grounds, citing the difficulties faced by students due to floods and the forecast of a fresh spell of rains from 16th September 2025.

The Minister for NHSR&C stated that the situation would be reviewed at the end of the month and the date could be revised if necessary. The Committee also deliberated on broader issues such as admission policies, rising fees in private medical colleges and the growing brain drain of medical graduates, recommending that the PMDC revisited its policies to safeguard students’ interests.

Members raised concerns over the honorarium policy at Polyclinic, pointing out that para-medical staff had been left out and that the criteria for granting honorarium had not been officially notified.

The Committee directed Polyclinic to share detailed data of all employees who had received honorarium, including the criteria followed. The Minister assured that new honorarium guidelines for 2025 had been approved and would be applied in the future.

The Committee also considered the issues faced by contractual employees of the Federal Government. It was assured that, in line with the Committee’s earlier recommendations, no adverse action had been taken against them.

The Ministry clarified that it was only collecting data on the number of such employees across various Ministries and Departments. The Committee also discussed the semi-functional dental unit at Polyclinic, misuse of medicines and the quality of drugs being issued at subsidized rates especially for Parliamentarians. It also directed DRAP to conduct thorough testing of medicines being issued at Polyclinic and PIMS and to ensure quality standards. The Committee also recommended a third-party audit of pharmacies and labs located near government hospitals in Islamabad.

Serious concerns were expressed regarding the poor condition of BHUs and RHCs in Islamabad Capital Territory, shortage of doctors, and heavy patient load at PIMS and Polyclinic.

The Committee recommended linking BHUs and RHCs with major hospitals to reduce the patient burden. It also stressed the need to resolve the long-pending matter of King Salman Hospital and urged the Ministry to actively engage with the Saudi Government. The Committee once again discussed the issue of conflict of interest within the IHRA Board of Authority. It reiterated that, under Regulation No. 13 of IHRA, any member with a conflict of interest must disclose it and refrain from voting. However, the Committee further recommended amending the regulations to ensure the removal of any members from the Board of Authority having a conflict of interest.

The Committee held an in-depth discussion on the issues faced by the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC). Members were briefed on the suspension of the PNMC Secretary, subsequent arrests and the urgent need for an ordinance to address governance challenges in the Council.

