Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 15, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.95 282.55 AED 77.27 78.08
EURO 331.53 334.80 SAR 75.38 76.01
GBP 384.00 387.55 INTERBANK 281.55 281.65
JPY 1.88 1.94
=========================================================================
