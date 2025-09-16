KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 15, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2025
Khairpur Mogas Services
OP-3 Saisa Load Alpine Marine 14-09-2025
Naphtha Services
B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025
Ethanol Company
B-6/B-7 Gfs Juno Dis/Load Eastwind Ship 15-09-2025
Containers Company
B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025
Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping
B-12/B-11 Amstel Load Bulk Shipping 12-09-2025
Stork Clinkers Agencies
B-16/B-17 Columbia
Highway Disc Maritime 15-09-2025
Vehicles Highway
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 14-09-2025
B-28/B-29 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 13-09-2025
Jasmine Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-2 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 14-09-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sopt-3 Msc Savona Dis/Load Msc Agency 13-09-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sopt-4 Ren Jian 19 Dis/Load Sea World 14-09-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Salsa 15-09-2025 Load Naphtha Alpine Marine
Services
Ren Jian 1915-09-2025 Dis/Load Sea World
Containers
Columbia
Highway 15-09-2025 Disc.Vehicles Maritime Highway
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nave Atropos 15-09-2025 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
HemmaBhum 15-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Celsius Emmen 15-09-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Glovis Solar 15-09-2025 D/91 Unit (S) Gac Pakistan
Nara 16-09-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Cosco Glory 16-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern Wolf 15-09-2025 Tanker -
Fareast
Harmony 15-09-2025 General Cargo -
Vsc Pollux 15-09-2025 Bulk -
Albert P 15-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine Sept 13th, 2025
MW-2 African Arrow Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025
Shipping
MW-4 Icarius Coal Ocean World Sept 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025
Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Banglar Palm oil Alpine Sept 13th, 2025
Agrajatra
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Olia Container MSC PAK Sept 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Mogas Alpine Sept 14th, 2025
Atropos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Sept 9th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Catalonia Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025
DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Olia Container MSC PAK Sept 15th, 2025
Banglar
Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nave Atropos Mogas Alpine -do-
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025
Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service -do-
Seed
Capoeira Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Maya Gas LPG M International -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do-
Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do-
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
PH Giang Minh Iron ORE Crystal Sea Ser -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Albert-P Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025
=============================================================================
