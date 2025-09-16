Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 15, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2025 Khairpur Mogas Services OP-3 Saisa Load Alpine Marine 14-09-2025 Naphtha Services B-1 Wan He Load Eastwind Ship 13-09-2025 Ethanol Company B-6/B-7 Gfs Juno Dis/Load Eastwind Ship 15-09-2025 Containers Company B-10/B-11 Jacob Load Gearbulk 15-09-2025 Oidendorff Clinkers Shipping B-12/B-11 Amstel Load Bulk Shipping 12-09-2025 Stork Clinkers Agencies B-16/B-17 Columbia Highway Disc Maritime 15-09-2025 Vehicles Highway ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 14-09-2025 B-28/B-29 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 13-09-2025 Jasmine Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-2 Cma Cgm Dis/Load Cma Cgm 14-09-2025 Containers Pakistan Sopt-3 Msc Savona Dis/Load Msc Agency 13-09-2025 Containers Pakistan Sopt-4 Ren Jian 19 Dis/Load Sea World 14-09-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Salsa 15-09-2025 Load Naphtha Alpine Marine Services Ren Jian 1915-09-2025 Dis/Load Sea World Containers Columbia Highway 15-09-2025 Disc.Vehicles Maritime Highway ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Nave Atropos 15-09-2025 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services HemmaBhum 15-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Celsius Emmen 15-09-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Glovis Solar 15-09-2025 D/91 Unit (S) Gac Pakistan Nara 16-09-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Cosco Glory 16-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Southern Wolf 15-09-2025 Tanker - Fareast Harmony 15-09-2025 General Cargo - Vsc Pollux 15-09-2025 Bulk - Albert P 15-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 AN Hai Star Sand Nova Marine Sept 13th, 2025 MW-2 African Arrow Cement Bulk Sept 9th, 2025 Shipping MW-4 Icarius Coal Ocean World Sept 12th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Shanghai Coal GSA Sept 13th, 2025 Bulker ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Banglar Palm oil Alpine Sept 13th, 2025 Agrajatra ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Olia Container MSC PAK Sept 14th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Mogas Alpine Sept 14th, 2025 Atropos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Sept 9th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Catalonia Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025 DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Olia Container MSC PAK Sept 15th, 2025 Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do- Nave Atropos Mogas Alpine -do- Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Saga Palm oil Alpine Sept 15th, 2025 Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service -do- Seed Capoeira Mogas Trans Marine -do- Maya Gas LPG M International -do- Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do- Etagas Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Gianna Palm oil Alpine -do- Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- PH Giang Minh Iron ORE Crystal Sea Ser -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Albert-P Container GAC Sept 15th, 2025 =============================================================================

