Sep 16, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 15, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENC
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Alpine Marine      14-09-2025
                  Khairpur       Mogas          Services
OP-3              Saisa          Load           Alpine Marine      14-09-2025
                                 Naphtha        Services
B-1               Wan He         Load           Eastwind Ship      13-09-2025
                                 Ethanol        Company
B-6/B-7           Gfs Juno       Dis/Load       Eastwind Ship      15-09-2025
                                 Containers     Company
B-10/B-11         Jacob          Load           Gearbulk           15-09-2025
                  Oidendorff     Clinkers       Shipping
B-12/B-11         Amstel         Load           Bulk Shipping      12-09-2025
                  Stork          Clinkers       Agencies
B-16/B-17         Columbia
                  Highway        Disc           Maritime           15-09-2025
                                 Vehicles       Highway
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-26/B-27         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Containers     Sip Agency Pak     14-09-2025
B-28/B-29         Navios         Dis/Load       Inshipping         13-09-2025
                  Jasmine        Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-2            Cma Cgm        Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            14-09-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sopt-3            Msc Savona     Dis/Load       Msc Agency         13-09-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sopt-4            Ren Jian 19    Dis/Load       Sea World          14-09-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Salsa             15-09-2025     Load Naphtha                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ren Jian          1915-09-2025   Dis/Load                           Sea World
                                 Containers
Columbia
Highway           15-09-2025     Disc.Vehicles               Maritime Highway
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nave Atropos      15-09-2025     D/30000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
HemmaBhum         15-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Celsius Emmen     15-09-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Glovis Solar      15-09-2025     D/91 Unit (S)                   Gac Pakistan
Nara              16-09-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Cosco Glory       16-09-2025     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                                     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern Wolf     15-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
Fareast
Harmony           15-09-2025     General Cargo                              -
Vsc Pollux        15-09-2025     Bulk                                       -
Albert P          15-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              AN Hai Star    Sand           Nova Marine   Sept 13th, 2025
MW-2              African Arrow  Cement         Bulk           Sept 9th, 2025
                                                Shipping
MW-4              Icarius        Coal           Ocean World   Sept 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Shanghai       Coal           GSA           Sept 13th, 2025
                  Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Banglar        Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 13th, 2025
                  Agrajatra
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Olia       Container      MSC PAK       Sept 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave           Mogas          Alpine        Sept 14th, 2025
                  Atropos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Santosa-66     Fertilizer     Ocean Service  Sept 9th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Catalonia         Container      GAC                          Sept 15th, 2025
DM Dragon         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Olia          Container      MSC PAK                      Sept 15th, 2025
Banglar
Agrajatra         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nave Atropos      Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                       Sept 15th, 2025
Giovanni Topic    Soya Bean      Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Seed
Capoeira          Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Maya Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Gianna            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
PH Giang Minh     Iron ORE       Crystal Sea Ser                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Albert-P          Container      GAC                          Sept 15th, 2025
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

