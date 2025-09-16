Markets Print 2025-09-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 15, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 155,384.51
High: 155,602.29
Low: 154,486.21
Net Change: 944.83
Volume (000): 274,675
Value (000): 20,312,530
Makt Cap (000) 4,608,511,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,832.36
NET CH (+) 86.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,243.63
NET CH (+) 167.37
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,960.23
NET CH (+) 127.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,552.26
NET CH (+) 217.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,508.85
NET CH (+) 52.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,442.06
NET CH (+) 44.24
------------------------------------
As on: 15-September-2025
====================================
