KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 15, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 155,384.51 High: 155,602.29 Low: 154,486.21 Net Change: 944.83 Volume (000): 274,675 Value (000): 20,312,530 Makt Cap (000) 4,608,511,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,832.36 NET CH (+) 86.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,243.63 NET CH (+) 167.37 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,960.23 NET CH (+) 127.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,552.26 NET CH (+) 217.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,508.85 NET CH (+) 52.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,442.06 NET CH (+) 44.24 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-September-2025 ====================================

