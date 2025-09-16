BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Markets Print 2025-09-16

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 15, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 15, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                155,384.51
High:                     155,602.29
Low:                      154,486.21
Net Change:                   944.83
Volume (000):                274,675
Value (000):              20,312,530
Makt Cap (000)         4,608,511,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,832.36
NET CH                     (+) 86.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,243.63
NET CH                    (+) 167.37
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 44,960.23
NET CH                    (+) 127.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,552.26
NET CH                    (+) 217.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,508.85
NET CH                     (+) 52.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,442.06
NET CH                     (+) 44.24
------------------------------------
As on:             15-September-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

