Sri Lankan shares extend losing streak as healthcare, energy stocks weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as losses in healthcare and energy stocks weighed on the index.

The CSE All-Share index fell 1.19% to 20,366.27, slipping for a third straight session.

Samson International and Harischandra Mills were the top percentage losers on the index, down 9.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

The island nation’s economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday, indicating a strengthening recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Trading volume on the index fell to 130.9 million shares from 141.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.4 million)from 5.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 129.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.01 billion rupees, the data showed.