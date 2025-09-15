BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari assures Shanghai Electric of resolving ‘any outstanding issues’

APP Published 15 Sep, 2025 09:00pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has assured Shanghai Electric that any outstanding issues would be resolved amicably and in a spirit of mutual cooperation.

The development came as President Zardari on Monday met Chairman of Shanghai Electric, Wu Lei and later visited the company’s facilities in Shanghai.

He was accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, a Presidency’s news release said.

The Chairman of Shanghai Electric gave a briefing on the company’s projects in Pakistan, including its work in Thar coal, nuclear energy, and coal-fired power plants.

The president thanked him for the contribution of Shanghai Electric in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs, generating employment and supporting socio-economic development.

The president underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to the development of the Thar coal project, including the potential of coal-gasification. He invited Shanghai Electric to explore further investment in the modernisation of Pakistan’s transmission and distribution network.

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

The company’s CEO expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the security arrangements provided to their employees working in Pakistan. President Zardari further reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing security measures to ensure a safe and conducive environment for Chinese workers in the country.

During the visit, the president was also briefed on Shanghai Electric’s history and achievements. Founded in 1902, the company is now one of China’s leading equipment manufacturers, known globally for its innovations in energy, power, and industrial systems.

The president also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Coal Gasification Plant in Thar, Sindh. The MoU was signed between MFTC Coal Gasification & Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd, represented by its CEO Mr Shahid Tawawalla, and Sino Sindh Resources (Private) Ltd / Shanghai Electric, represented by its CEO Mr Lin Jigen.

President Zardari leaves for China on 10-day visit

This is the first coal gasification and fertiliser project based on Thar coal, which will not only contribute to meeting the country’s energy needs but also play a vital role in supporting the agriculture sector.

Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Information & Transport, Govt. of Sindh, and Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for P&D and Energy, Govt. of Sindh, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Mr. Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

Shanghai Electric Shanghai Electric Power President Asif Ali Zardari President Asif Zardari President Zardari China visit

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari assures Shanghai Electric of resolving ‘any outstanding issues’

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Stocks surge at PSX as SBP maintains status quo

India, US to hold trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, negotiator says

Islamabad-Rawalpindi to get modern train service with 20-minute travel time, says Interior ministry

Poland’s $100mn oil & gas investment in Pakistan set for expansion

PCB demands removal of match referee from Asia Cup over handshake row

Pakistani rupee registers 27th consecutive gain against US dollar

Read more stories