President Zardari leaves for China on 10-day visit

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2025 03:29pm

President Asif Ali Zardari left for China on Friday on a ten-day visit on the invitation of the Chinese government.

During the trip, the president will visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives,” the FO said.

President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

The ministry added that the two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, FO said.

“It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.”

