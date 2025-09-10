BML 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.95%)
CNERGY 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.69%)
DCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 240.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.49%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
HUBC 198.60 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.58%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.6%)
MLCF 107.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
NBP 177.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
PPL 197.57 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.59%)
PREMA 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.30 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (5.18%)
SSGC 44.51 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.35%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.39%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.33%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,218 Increased By 90.5 (0.56%)
BR30 50,150 Increased By 745.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 157,314 Increased By 750.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,207 Increased By 211.1 (0.44%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2025 12:33pm

In a key development for Pakistan’s energy sector, Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) has terminated its purchase of 18,335,542,678 shares in K-Electric (KE), a Pakistani utility company, for $1.77 billion.

SEP disclosed the development in its notice to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

As per the notice, the company intended to acquire 18,335,542,678 shares of KE held by KES POWER LTD in cash, representing 66.40% of KE’s total issued share capital, for a consideration of $1.77 billion.

Under the purchase, the company would also provide incentives to the counterparty or its designated party, up to a total of $27 million, depending on the target company’s operating performance.

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Giving reasons behind the termination, the Shanghai Electric said that since planning this major asset purchase, the company has strictly adhered to relevant laws, regulations, and regulatory documents and actively advanced all aspects of the transaction.

“Given that the counterparty has consistently failed to meet the closing preconditions and that changes in Pakistan’s business environment have made this transaction no longer consistent with the company’s international development strategy, after careful research and analysis, and to safeguard the interests of the company and all shareholders, the company has decided to terminate this major asset purchase,” read the notice.

Shanghai Electric shared that on September 9, 2025, it held a meeting of its Board of Directors, which reviewed and approved the “Resolution on Terminating and Writing Off the Equity Acquisition of KE Pakistan,” agreeing to the company’s termination of the major asset purchase.

“From its initiation to its termination, this transaction did not have a significant adverse impact on the listed company’s production and operations, nor did it result in any significant adverse changes to the listed company’s operating environment,” it added.

K ELECTRIC Shanghai Electric Power KES Power LTD DEAL

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices rise after Israeli attack on Qatar, Trump’s Russia tariff push

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

Read more stories