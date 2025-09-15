BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Clover Pakistan to acquire COCO filling stations from parent firm

BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 04:18pm

Clover Pakistan Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of all Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) filling and service stations, including those under construction, from its parent company, Fossil Energy (Private) Limited (FEPL).

“The transaction is subject to finalization of deal terms, transaction documents and obtaining of all requisite approvals, consents and authorizations,” the company announced this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

It added that the acquisition is being undertaken in the ordinary course of business, on an arm’s length basis, and in accordance with industry practices.

“The Board has authorized the management to negotiate and finalize the terms of the acquisition.

Additionally, the Board has approved the delegation of authority to the management for the acquisition of future sites as they become available,“ the company informed the bourse.

Clover Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a publicly listed company in 1986.

The company is engaged in the sale of consumer durables, food products, chemicals, and lubricants as well as the import of trade of gantry equipment air/oil filters, and other car care products.

The company’s activities also include marketing, distribution, and post-sales support of office automation products, vending machines, fuel dispensers, and digital screens.

PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Clover Pakistan Limited PSX notice PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Clover Pakistan to acquire COCO filling stations from parent firm

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Stocks surge at bourse as SBP maintains status quo

India, US to hold trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, negotiator says

Poland’s $100mn oil & gas investment in Pakistan set for expansion

PCB demands removal of match referee from Asia Cup over handshake row

Pakistani rupee registers 27th consecutive gain against US dollar

31 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engagements: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

Floods fuel US dollar shortage, threatens Pakistani rupee’s rally: Bloomberg

Floods 2025 inflict $2bn losses to Pakistan, raise inflation, fiscal risks: report

Read more stories