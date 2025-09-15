‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Pakistani authorities have taken the Indian players to task for dragging politics into sports as the latter refused to shake hands with Pakistan players right after winning the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai cricket stadium.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav also dedicated the victory to their armed forces and victims of Pahalgam attack, which India has blamed Pakistan of orchestrating without furnishing any evidence despite Islamabad’s repeatedly ensuring of full cooperation and offering for a neutral investigation into the false flag terrorist attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

Following that Indian forces had also attacked on civilian population in Pakistan but Pakistan armed forces’ response made India to bite the dust.

The hostilities in May this year left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a US-brokered ceasefire took place.

“We stand with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity,” Suryakumar said. “We want to dedicate today’s win to the armed forces.”

The statement came after India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup as the neighbours met on the cricket pitch for the first time since a military conflict between them in May.

“Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports, he added, hoping that future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif wondered how Team India had brought cricket to such a low level. “Loss of face and international humiliation suffered by India in the the recent conflict cannot be compensated by such shabby and petty attempts,” he wrote in a post on X.

He further stated wounds inflicted by Pakistan armed forces and loss of the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, including mighty Rafales would not heal by such cheap theatrics.

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in key Asia Cup clash

Addressing post-match press conference, Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson also expressed disappointment at Indian’s players’ refusing to shake hands with the Green Shirts.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that, we went there to shake hands but they had already gone to the changing room. It was a disappointing way for the match to finish,” said Hesson.

Former wicket-keeper captain Rashid Latif questioned the role of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on India’s behaviour. He said denying to shake hands showed true colours of the Men in Blue.

“Yes you are India cricket, yes you are the best team in the world… but not to shake hands at the end of the game… shows your real colours!!! Pakistan players were waiting but Indian players went inside dressing room!! Where is ICC,” Rashid tweeted.

Pop-singer and host Fakhr-e-Alam also chided Indian team, saying war and cricket should be kept separate. “Hand shakes on the playing field is an honorable thing to do.”

Meanwhile, veteran politician Fawad Chaudhry drew attention towards Pakistan’s poor show in the game last night and opined that without former captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan “team Pakistan is not fit for International tournaments. Period.”