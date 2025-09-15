Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.30, a gain of Re0.25 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee gained further against the US dollar in inter-bank market, as it settled at 281.55.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady on Monday ahead of a pivotal week filled with central bank decisions led by the Federal Reserve, while the euro hardly reacted to Fitch’s downgrade of France’s credit rating.

Trading in Asia was thinned with markets in Japan closed for a holiday, leaving currencies mostly rangebound in the early session.

The euro last traded 0.09% lower at $1.1724, with investors mostly brushing off Friday’s announcement from Fitch to downgrade France’s sovereign credit score to the country’s lowest level on record.

The move strips the euro zone’s second-largest economy of its AA- status as it grapples with a political crisis and ballooning debt.

Still, much of investors’ attention this week will be on the slew of rate decisions in the US, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Norway that could set the tone for markets, with the Fed taking centre stage.

Expectations of a rate cut from the Fed on Wednesday have weighed on the dollar in recent times, though it last steadied at 97.65 against a basket of currencies on Monday.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3554, while the Aussie dollar hovered near a 10-month high at $0.6652.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries that could disrupt its crude and fuel exports, while also eyeing US fuel-demand growth.

Brent crude futures edged up 3 cents to $67.02 a barrel by 0009 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $62.77 a barrel, up 8 cents.

Both contracts gained more than 1% last week as Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest oil exporting terminal Primorsk and the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the two largest refineries in Russia.

This is an intra-day update