BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
DCL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
DGKC 229.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-0.96%)
FCCL 56.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
HUBC 192.74 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
MLCF 102.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.42%)
NBP 184.50 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.11%)
PAEL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 190.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
PRL 32.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.9%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.85%)
SSGC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 66.90 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.83%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,939 Increased By 88.9 (0.56%)
BR30 49,197 Increased By 278 (0.57%)
KSE100 155,053 Increased By 613.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 47,331 Increased By 211.1 (0.45%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost road, rail infrastructure

BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 10:12am

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance interconnectivity through improved road and rail infrastructure and port development.

This was affirmed during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabak.

He added that since the visit of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, their bilateral trade has improved.

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

“Our trade target of $10 billion is achievable by our mutual efforts, and enhanced people to people contact,” the Iranian minister said.

In reply Minister Kamal said, “It is a testimony of the trust of the Government of Iran on Pakistan.

The consistent visits on both sides show our progressive approach to achieve our trade target,“ he said.

He added that the upcomong meeting of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) will chalk out the ways to remove the impediments to facilitate trade activities.

“Our trade figures have reached $3 billion which is very heartening.”

The two ministers also stressed the need of barter trade.

The signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and activation of border markets is very crucial to enhance trade, the commerce minister emphasized.

Both shared that they are working on the finalization of list of commodities.

Minister Kamal also mentioned that as per vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the private sector is being facilitated to enhance trade volume.

He said that a significant rise in the export of Pakistani rice and meat to Iran is seen in recent months.

In August, Pakistan and Iran committed to significantly strengthening their economic partnership, setting a target to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion.

The two countries signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering trade, energy, connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

floods Jam Kamal Pakistan and Iran

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost road, rail infrastructure

Stocks surge at PSX ahead of MPC decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s first-ever Trade Dispute Resolution Commission begins operations

Pakistan govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Oil holds gains as investors eye impact from attacks on Russian energy facilities

Textile, apparel exports: Pakistan Textile Council raises its concern at slump

Engro Fertilizers announces scheduled maintenance of base plant from Sept15

Symmetry Group profits jump 22% in 2025

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

Read more stories