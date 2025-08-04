BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
BOP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.33%)
CPHL 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
DCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 174.89 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.63%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
HUBC 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 128.26 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.95%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.43%)
PRL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.48%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
SSGC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 141,962 Increased By 926.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 43,672 Increased By 337.8 (0.78%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-04

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to expanding trade and economic relations with Iran, expressing confidence in achieving the target of 10 billion dollars in bilateral trade by 2028.

He was addressing the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad, held as part of the two-day official visit of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.

In his welcome remarks, Jam Kamal Khan greeted the high-level Iranian delegation and emphasized the historical, cultural, and geographic ties between the two neighbouring countries. “As someone from Balochistan, I know firsthand how vital cross-border trade with Iran is for our region’s livelihood,” he said.

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-Iran trade to increase to $10bn

The event was marked by the presence and speeches of President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, reflecting the strong political will on both sides to deepen bilateral economic engagement.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining, and Commerce Mohammad Atabak also addressed the forum, underlining Iran’s interest in enhancing trade and joint ventures with Pakistan.

Jam Kamal highlighted the recent reactivation of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market on July 30, calling it a major breakthrough for regional economic integration. He urged Iran to fast-track the operationalization of two more joint border markets at Chaghi-Kouhak and Gabd-Reemdan, which are seen as vital for the prosperity of bordering communities.

The Minister announced the finalization of the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA), adding that it will provide a structured framework for expanding trade.

He called for the swift implementation of the barter trade mechanism, which can help address currency and payment-related constraints.

Other key areas of focus included the removal of non-tariff barriers, enhanced customs coordination, improved transport connectivity, and border infrastructure development.

Jam Kamal pointed to significant untapped potential in minerals, agriculture, and energy sectors, and invited Iranian businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan. He noted that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to facilitating trade through policy reforms and private-sector engagement.

The Minister also confirmed that both sides have agreed to expedite the next session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission, which will play a pivotal role in resolving trade issues and unlocking new areas of cooperation.

Jam Kamal Khan thanked President Pezeshkian and other dignitaries for their participation, calling their presence a powerful sign of goodwill and shared ambition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Tariffs Pakistan and Iran Minister for Commerce Pak Iran trade Pak Iran border Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Pakistan Iran Business Forum

Comments

200 characters

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories