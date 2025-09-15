Symmetry Group profits jump 22% in 2025

Symmetry Group, Pakistan’s leading software house, registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs168.14 million for the period ending June 30, 2025, registering a growth of over 22%.

As per the latest consolidated financial results made available to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company registered a PAT of Rs137.26 million in 2024.

This translates into an earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.59 in 2025, as compared to EPS of Re0.51 recorded in 2024.

Symmetry announced a final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2025, at Re0.05 per share, i.e. 5%.

The profit comes amid higher revenue and gross profit during the period.

The listed company’s revenue surged nearly 33% to Rs767.42 million in 2025, compared to Rs578.03 million recorded in the prior year.

The company’s cost of services increased up over 63% to Rs352.13 million in 2025, compared to Rs215.78 million in 2024.

Consequently, the gross profit of Symmetry jumped by nearly 15% YoY to Rs415.28 million in 2025. This translates to a profit margin of 54.1% in 2025, lower than 62.7% in 2024.

During the year, the company saw its operating expenses surge to Rs201.3 million, up 6% compared to Rs189.18 million in 2024. Resultantly, Symmetry posted an operating profit of Rs213.96 million, as compared to an operating profit of Rs173.06 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company’s other income declined by over 11%, clocking in at Rs17.15 million in 2025, compared to Rs19.36 million in the previous year.

On the other hand, Symmetry saw its cost of finance balloon to Rs42.75 million in 2025, compared to Rs32.48 million in 2024.

As a result, the company posted a profit before tax of Rs183.4 million in 2025, as compared to Rs153.5 million in 2024.

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading digital technology and experiences company that specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research, and interactive marketing.