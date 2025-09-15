BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
DCL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
DGKC 229.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-0.96%)
FCCL 56.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
HUBC 192.74 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
MLCF 102.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.42%)
NBP 184.50 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.11%)
PAEL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 190.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
PRL 32.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.9%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.85%)
SSGC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 66.90 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.83%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,939 Increased By 88.9 (0.56%)
BR30 49,197 Increased By 278 (0.57%)
KSE100 155,053 Increased By 613.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 47,331 Increased By 211.1 (0.45%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SYM (Symmetry Group Limited) 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.71%

Symmetry Group profits jump 22% in 2025

BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 11:24am

Symmetry Group, Pakistan’s leading software house, registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs168.14 million for the period ending June 30, 2025, registering a growth of over 22%.

As per the latest consolidated financial results made available to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company registered a PAT of Rs137.26 million in 2024.

This translates into an earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.59 in 2025, as compared to EPS of Re0.51 recorded in 2024.

Symmetry announced a final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2025, at Re0.05 per share, i.e. 5%.

The profit comes amid higher revenue and gross profit during the period.

The listed company’s revenue surged nearly 33% to Rs767.42 million in 2025, compared to Rs578.03 million recorded in the prior year.

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

The company’s cost of services increased up over 63% to Rs352.13 million in 2025, compared to Rs215.78 million in 2024.

Consequently, the gross profit of Symmetry jumped by nearly 15% YoY to Rs415.28 million in 2025. This translates to a profit margin of 54.1% in 2025, lower than 62.7% in 2024.

During the year, the company saw its operating expenses surge to Rs201.3 million, up 6% compared to Rs189.18 million in 2024. Resultantly, Symmetry posted an operating profit of Rs213.96 million, as compared to an operating profit of Rs173.06 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company’s other income declined by over 11%, clocking in at Rs17.15 million in 2025, compared to Rs19.36 million in the previous year.

On the other hand, Symmetry saw its cost of finance balloon to Rs42.75 million in 2025, compared to Rs32.48 million in 2024.

As a result, the company posted a profit before tax of Rs183.4 million in 2025, as compared to Rs153.5 million in 2024.

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading digital technology and experiences company that specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research, and interactive marketing.

PSX EPS profit after tax PSX notice Cash Dividend Symmetry Group software house

Comments

200 characters

Symmetry Group profits jump 22% in 2025

Stocks surge at PSX ahead of MPC decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s first-ever Trade Dispute Resolution Commission begins operations

Pakistan govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Oil holds gains as investors eye impact from attacks on Russian energy facilities

Textile, apparel exports: Pakistan Textile Council raises its concern at slump

Engro Fertilizers announces scheduled maintenance of base plant from Sept15

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost road, rail infrastructure

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

Read more stories