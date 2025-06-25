AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jun, 2025 03:49pm

Symmetry Group Limited has officially launched Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio.

“AffairStudio.ai is aimed at redefining how brands create and connect through intelligent storytelling,” the company wrote in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The studio is expected to change the way content such as ad films are produced in the country and the launch reflects Symmetry Group’s strategic expansion into AI-driven creative solutions, “aligning with its vision to lead innovation in digital transformation and brand engagement”.

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

The group further wrote that it holds a 70% equity stake in AffairStudio.ai and retains strategic oversight of the venture, aligning with the company’s broader innovation and growth strategy in AI-led digital experiences.

“This initiative reflects the group’s commitment to pioneering next-generation creative models by blending human emotion with intelligent technology.”

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with Dubai-based Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading digital technology and experiences company that specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research, and interactive marketing.

PSX notice Symmetry Group Limited

Comments

200 characters

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Amtex Textile Limited announces sale of two lands to pay off debt

Read more stories