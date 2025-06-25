Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

Symmetry Group Limited has officially launched Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio.

“AffairStudio.ai is aimed at redefining how brands create and connect through intelligent storytelling,” the company wrote in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The studio is expected to change the way content such as ad films are produced in the country and the launch reflects Symmetry Group’s strategic expansion into AI-driven creative solutions, “aligning with its vision to lead innovation in digital transformation and brand engagement”.

The group further wrote that it holds a 70% equity stake in AffairStudio.ai and retains strategic oversight of the venture, aligning with the company’s broader innovation and growth strategy in AI-led digital experiences.

“This initiative reflects the group’s commitment to pioneering next-generation creative models by blending human emotion with intelligent technology.”

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading digital technology and experiences company that specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research, and interactive marketing.