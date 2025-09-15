Citi’s London office overhaul costs hit USD1.5bn

LONDON: Wall Street bank Citigroup’s bill for refitting its tower in London has risen to USD1.5 billion (1.1 billion pounds), the company told Reuters, highlighting the challenges of modernising workplaces to attract employees back to offices.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 12
|
281.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 12
|
281.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 12
|
147.68
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 12
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 12
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 12
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 12
|
6,584.29
|
India Sensex / Sep 12
|
81,904.70
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 12
|
44,768.12
|
Nasdaq / Sep 12
|
22,141.10
|
Hang Seng / Sep 12
|
26,388.16
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 12
|
9,283.29
|
Dow Jones / Sep 12
|
46,834.22
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 12
|
23,698.15
|
France CAC40 / Sep 12
|
7,825.24
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 12
|
62.69
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 12
|
16,180
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 12
|
331,361
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 12
|
3,643.14
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 12
|
66.83
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 15
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 15
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 12
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
7.55
▲ 1 (15.27%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 12
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
3.17
▲ 0.38 (13.62%)
|
Ghani Chemworld / Sep 12
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
18.21
▲ 1.66 (10.03%)
|
Sitara Energy / Sep 12
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
16.23
▲ 1.48 (10.03%)
|
Sitara Peroxide / Sep 12
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
26.24
▲ 2.39 (10.02%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Sep 12
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
15.60
▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 12
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
23.86
▲ 2.17 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 12
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
118.23
▲ 10.75 (10%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / Sep 12
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
323.41
▲ 29.4 (10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Sep 12
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
1,838.50
▲ 167.14 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 12
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
23.52
▼ -1.87 (-7.37%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 12
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
55.12
▼ -4.19 (-7.06%)
|
LSE Ventures / Sep 12
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
6.87
▼ -0.49 (-6.66%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Sep 12
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
211.41
▼ -13.55 (-6.02%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 12
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
8.87
▼ -0.56 (-5.94%)
|
Chashma / Sep 12
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
68.25
▼ -4.21 (-5.81%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 12
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
34.68
▼ -2.11 (-5.74%)
|
Barkat Frisian Agro / Sep 12
Barkat Frisian Agro Limited(BFAGRO)
|
41.44
▼ -2.49 (-5.67%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Sep 12
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
42.61
▼ -2.55 (-5.65%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Sep 12
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
75.01
▼ -4.33 (-5.46%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
61,993,776
▲ 0.31
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Sep 12
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
61,302,066
▲ 0.16
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 12
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
47,222,571
▲ 0.38
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 12
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
40,779,681
▲ 0.55
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 12
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
39,006,257
▼ -0.36
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
32,078,937
▼ -0.01
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 12
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
28,959,287
▲ 0.19
|
Treet Battery / Sep 12
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
27,162,942
▲ 0
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Sep 12
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
23,190,120
▲ 1.01
|
Treet Corp / Sep 12
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
23,062,478
▲ 0.43
