Rawal Sharjeel opens office of AC Taluka Rural

Recorder Report Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 07:42am

HYDERABAD: PPP leader Rawal Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural near Jakhro Phatak, Rahuki Tando Jam.

Addressing the media on the occasion, he said this important step was taken to provide better facilities and timely services to the people of PS-61, reducing their need to travel far for administrative matters. He thanked the public for their continued support and praised the Sindh government’s relentless efforts to improve the area.

He highlighted that under the PPP government, numerous development projects have been initiated including the launch of a Rs1 million water purification scheme, construction of new buildings, and upgrades to roads. He emphasized that Hyderabad has always remained a stronghold of the PPP and the government remains committed to bringing continuous progress to Constituency 61.

He announced plans to start a new beautification project aimed at transforming the area’s appearance, promising uninterrupted development and ensuring basic facilities reach every doorstep.

