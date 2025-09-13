BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to attend Pakistan-co-sponsored Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar on Monday

  • Pakistan accords high importance to relations with Qatar, says FO
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:26pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha on September 15, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Violating international laws and territorial integrity, Israel carried out multiple attacks into Qatar on Tuesday, killing six people five Hamas members, none of them top leaders, as well as a Qatari member of the security forces in his 20s. This unprovoked military aggression drew condemnation from different countries.

Meanwhile, the heads of states and governments and senior officials from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member Countries are expected to participate in the Doha summit, the FO said.

Arab, Muslim leaders to meet in Qatar to denounce Israeli attack

The summit, it said, will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers on September 14. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the preparatory session.

“Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with the State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states,” the FO said.

This will be PM Shehbaz’s second visit to Qatar in a span of one week, as the prime minister visited Doha on September 11 and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

UAE summons Israel envoy over ‘cowardly’ Qatar attack

The earlier visit came just two days after Israel claimed it had targeted Hamas leaders in Doha but the group said its top officials were not hurt.

Pakistan Qatar relations Israel attacks Qatar Qatar attack Emergency Arab Islamic Summit

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz to attend Pakistan-co-sponsored Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar on Monday

Imran Khan’s son Kasim warns Pakistan’s democracy is at stake, seeks global support

12 soldiers martyred, 35 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Bajaur, S Waziristan: ISPR

Emotions run high as Pakistan and India face off after May clashes

Gold price per tola sheds Rs200 in Pakistan

Pakistan to issue Panda bonds before December: report

Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash

India provided only ‘limited’ flood info: FO

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges Pakistan govt to seek international aid

Read more stories