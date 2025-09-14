BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Jovic edges Bartunkova to set up Guadalajara Open final with Arango

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 10:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GUADALAJARA: American Iva Jovic won a battle of teenagers as she recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open on Saturday, booking her place in the showdown with Emiliana Arango.

Seventeen-year-old Jovic, ranked 73rd in the world, got off to a blistering start by winning the opening three games before taking a 5-2 lead en route to taking the first set.

While the second set was a tight affair, Jovic regained her composure in the decider to outplay her 19-year-old opponent and reach her first WTA tour-level final in a match lasting nearly three hours.

France, Argentina close in on Davis Cup Final 8

In the other semi-final of the WTA 500 hardcourt event, Colombian Arango produced a composed performance to defeat Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot 6-4 7-5 in under two hours.

