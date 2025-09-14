BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

  • Chinese troops will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in the region, the spokesperson added
Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 10:16am

BEIJING: China’s military said on Sunday it had conducted “routine” patrols in the South China Sea and warned the Philippines against any provocations, according to a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command.

The spokesperson said the Philippines must immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

America’s ark of defense vs. China’s web of power

Chinese troops will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in the region, the spokesperson added.

China claims almost all the South China Sea - a waterway carrying more than $3 trillion of annual commerce - despite overlapping claims by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Philippines Vietnam South China Sea China’s military China’s military warns Philippines

Comments

200 characters

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

President Zardari calls for deeper Pak-China cultural ties

Pakistan’s PVARA calls for ‘Expressions of Interest’ from crypto exchanges and VASPs

August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari

Fresh monsoon alert issued for Punjab

With 63pc of Pakistan’s overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Read more stories