BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-13

America’s ark of defense vs. China’s web of power

Qamar Bashir Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:54am

A few months ago, I argued in a widely circulated article that the United States was constructing an “ark of defense” around the South China Sea and the Asia-Pacific to contain China’s growing influence. Washington’s strategy involved building aggressive alliances, deploying military assets, and reshaping regional security architecture to assert dominance.

Initiatives like AUKUS and QUAD, enhanced military integration with Japan and the Philippines, and intelligence sharing under Five Eyes became central to this containment plan. Through joint naval patrols, expanded military exercises, and command restructuring, the US aimed to deter Beijing’s assertiveness and limit its geopolitical reach.

However, after the events of September 3rd, 2025, a deeper realization emerged: while Washington was openly building its ark of defense, China was quietly constructing a far more formidable wall.

Unlike the United States, which relies on military pressure and transactional security guarantees, China is reshaping the world through economic integration, resource dominance, and strategic alliances.

Where Washington builds fences, Beijing builds bridges. Where America threatens, China invests. And this difference in strategy is transforming global power dynamics in ways the US underestimated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

South China Sea Asia-Pacific US and China Quad group

Comments

200 characters

America’s ark of defense vs. China’s web of power

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories