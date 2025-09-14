BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2025-09-14

Euronext wheat holds steady after USD A report

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

PARIS: European wheat futures edged higher on Friday, a day after almost touching contract lows, as grain markets barely reacted to news of strong supply and demand in a US government crop report. December milling wheat on Euronext settled 0.1percent up at 189.75 euros (USD222.48) per metric ton.

On Thursday the benchmark position had almost equalled a contract low of 188.00 euros struck last week, before steadying. The run-up to the US Department of Agriculture’s monthly world supply-and-demand report had encouraged wheat markets to consolidate after they were pressured this week by swelling global supply and falling Russian prices. The USDA’s data spurred limited price moves, with Chicago wheat easing and corn edging up.

Traders were digesting a higher-than-expected US corn production forecast linked to an acreage revision, along with increased projections of export demand for corn and wheat.

The USDA’s world wheat outlook confirmed abundant global supply, with a sharp increase in expected output leading to a rise in forecast stocks.

