More water to enter Indus within next 24 hours

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Government spokesperson Mustafa Baloch said that over 700,000 cusecs of water may enter the Indus River within the next 24 hours.

He assured that the government has made full preparations and is closely monitoring the situation. He said 528 relief camps have been set up, providing shelter, food, and medical care. So far over 77,000 people and 1.18 million livestock have received treatment.

Baloch added that protecting lives and property is the government’s top priority. Residents of katcha areas have been advised to move to safe places, while district administrations are on alert and assisting with evacuations. He informed that a special monitoring cell is active 24/7, coordinating with PDMA and local authorities. The Chief Minister and cabinet members are directly monitoring the situation, ensuring all resources are used for relief.

