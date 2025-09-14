BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Opinion Print 2025-09-14

‘America’s ark of defense vs. China’s web of power’

Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. In this writer’s view, America’s containment policy rests on three key levers: military pressure, economic de-risking, and diplomatic isolation. Militarily, AUKUS deepens defense ties with Australia and the U.K., enabling Canberra to acquire nuclear-powered submarines for operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.

QUAD, which includes Japan and India, coordinates maritime security, supply chain resilience, and regional influence. Meanwhile, the Five Eyes alliance—comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—has intensified accusations against China over cyber espionage and AI-enabled surveillance, framing Beijing as a systemic technological threat.

Economically, Washington’s “de-risking” strategy aims to reduce dependence on China’s supply chains by reshoring manufacturing, diversifying sourcing to countries like Vietnam and India, and restricting Chinese access to strategic technologies such as 5G, AI, and semiconductors.

At the same time, the US has leaned on its allies to align with these restrictions, even when it conflicts with their economic priorities. Diplomatically, Washington has deepened bilateral defense pacts, particularly with Japan and the Philippines, initiating joint maritime patrols in disputed waters and upgrading command structures. These moves aim to militarily encircle China and politically isolate it, but Beijing has responded with a more subtle, long-term strategy that prioritizes influence over intimidation.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

