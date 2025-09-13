Gold price per tola sheds Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs386,300 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,189 after it lost Rs172.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs386,500 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,643 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $2, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also decreased to Rs4,443 after shedding Rs13.