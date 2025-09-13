BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 03:00pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs386,300 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,189 after it lost Rs172.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs386,500 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,643 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $2, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also decreased to Rs4,443 after shedding Rs13.

